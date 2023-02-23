Sergio Ramos Leaves Spanish National Team After New Coach Told Him That He Is Not Part Of His Plan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The captain of the Spanish national football team Sergio Ramos has reportedly retired from the team as reported by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano. According to him, Sergio Ramos revealed that the new head coach of the Spanish national football team De La Fuente told him a phone call that he (Sergio Ramos) is not a part of his plans moving forward.

Sergio Ramos revealed that he is not happy with the situation, as the new coach told him that he is not and will not be a part of his plans for the national team, no matter how he performs in his career.

Sergio Ramos reportedly said that he believes that he deserves to end his career with the Spanish national football team on his own choosing or because his performance we’re not on the level worthy of the team.

He noted that although he hasn’t heard directly from sources at the national team, he believes the decision of the new coach is due to his age. See the post below.

