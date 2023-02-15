Sergio Aguero issues interesting take on UEFA Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sergio Aguero, a former Manchester City striker, has suggested that Real Madrid will have a difficult time defeating Liverpool at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League matchup.

Although he withheld his prediction for the game, he did say that it would be enjoyable to watch.

Liverpool is having a difficult year, and their only chance at winning a trophy this year is in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is succeeding in all three competitions and has just returned from winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

Aguero was asked about the upcoming Round of 16 matchup between the previous season’s finalists while speaking to Stake.com.

Although he did not declare a clear winner, he made a suggestion that Liverpool would prevail in the home leg on February 21. He stated:

“I always say that there are no easy games in the Champions League. It is true that it is a key that is not seen that often in these instances. They are teams that in recent years have been finalists and won the competition. And not always the form of the teams makes them more or less dangerous.”

He added:

“It is true that Liverpool is not at its best. But it is Liverpool and it is Anfield. And we already know what Madrid is in these instances. It will be a nice game to watch.”

