SEPTEMBER GAMES: The 6 Games Man United Will Be Playing This Month (Photos)

September promises to be an action-packed month for Manchester United as they face a string of challenging fixtures across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. With fans eagerly waiting to see how the team under the management of Erik ten Hag performs, let’s take a closer look at the six tricky games that await the Red Devils.

1. Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Date: 3rd September (Premier League)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Old rivals Arsenal will provide an early test for Man United at the Emirates Stadium. Expect fireworks as these two historic clubs clash.

2. Manchester United vs. Brighton

Date: 16th September (Premier League)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

United’s fortress, Old Trafford, welcomes Brighton as they aim to secure crucial home points against the Seagulls.

3. FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

Date: 20th September (Champions League)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

The return of Manchester United to the Champions League under Erik ten Hag sees them face the German giants, Bayern Munich, at the iconic Allianz Arena.

4. Burnley vs. Manchester United

Date: 23rd September (Premier League)

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

United travels to Turf Moor to take on newly promoted Burnley, who will be eager to prove their mettle in the Premier League.

5. Manchester United (Carabao Cup Champions) vs. Crystal Palace

Date: 26th September (Carabao Cup)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Old Trafford hosts Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup clash as Man United seeks to defend their title.

6. Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Date: 30th September (Premier League)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

The month concludes with another Premier League fixture at home, as United faces Crystal Palace once again.

Do you think man United can win all these games?

