SEN 1-0 NGA: Poor Referee’s Decision Against Nigeria Yesterday That Should Have Been Reviewed By VAR

Following yesterday’s AFCON U-20 fixture between Nigeria and Senegal, there was a decision made by the referee that should have been reviewed by VAR. African football at it again, they already made a controversial decision in one of the opening games of the tournament.

Senegal lead group A table after they beat Nigeria in today’s match. Souleymane Faye scored for Senegal to put them in the lead in the first half of the match. There were a few calls for offside but there was no review by the video assistant referee. Senegal had an impressive performance against Flying Eagles, they had more chances created despite having less of the ball possessions.

Souleymane Faye was clearly offside for the goal. His teammate played a shot while he (Souleymane Faye) was in an offside position, the goalkeeper parried it only for Faye to slot it in from an offside position. This wasn’t checked by the referee as there were no VAR visibly available. The referee never even bothered, he just handed the goal to Senegal.

The video assistant referee was available yesterday as six video assistant referees were released by CAF but it wasn’t implemented. Senegal grabbed all three points only because there was no VAR to review the situation. Senegal might have gotten away with this one, but there will still be other controversial decisions to make later on in the tournament. The referee alone won’t be able to give the final decision as he will have to review it on the VAR monitor.

