Ivorian international and former Ajax Amsterdam star, Sebastien Haller was in action yesterday for Borussia Dortmund in their 16th league game of the current campaign at home against Augsburg at the Signal Iduna Park.

Sebastien Haller in the game made his return for the Black and Yellow just exactly 233 days after his last official match and six months after being diagnosed for testicular cancer with a very strong message written on his boots.

The forward enigma started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced in the 68th minute for Youssoufa Moukoko and he was able to play his part and also contributed his quota.

Sebastien Haller after his introduction was at top notch for the host at the heart of the attacking line where he posed to be a complete threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent one the pitch of play.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance as there was nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended two all draw as goals from Jude Bellingham and Nico Schlotterbeck gave the host the two goals, while the visitor got their two goals from Arne Maier and Ermedin Demirovic.

The tempo of the game got more intensed in the second half as they both displayed some more dazzling skills with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens getting the lead for the host in the 75th minute before David Colina got the visitor levelled in the 77th minute, after which Giovanni Reyna sealed the remarkable victory for the host in the 78th minute to end the game four goals to three at full time.

Sebastien Haller with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game, with every optimism to get his goal scoring form back on track as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

