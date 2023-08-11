Seattle Seahawks Receiver, Cade Johnson In Stable Condition Following Preseason Injury

Cade Johnson lines up during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, Cade Johnson, is in stable condition at a local medical facility. Johnson reportedly sustained head and neck injuries during the team’s match against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

As per a report on WHIOTV 7 on Friday, August 11, 2023, the incident happened late in the first half of the Seahawks game at the renowned Lumen Field. Observers noted Johnson walking towards the medical tent situated behind the team’s bench after an unremarkable on-field play. It is notable to mention that, at that moment, Johnson tried to stand and walk on his own, requiring no assistance.

However, within a short period, the situation took a more serious turn. Cade Johnson was seen being carefully stretchered off the field with his head and neck immobilized, raising concerns about the extent of his injuries. The Seahawks were quick to inform the public that Johnson’s transportation to a local medical facility ambulance was a “precautionary measure” in response to the suspected head and neck injuries. While the specifics of the injuries remain undisclosed, official sources confirm that he is in stable condition.

During the preseason game on Thursday, Johnson was targeted twice but unfortunately failed to make a successful catch. He did, however, carry the ball for a modest gain of two yards. Having entered his second season with the Seahawks, Cade Johnson has been striving to make his mark within the team. In his previous year, he garnered two receptions, amounting to a total of 21 yards (19.2 m) across three games. The 25-year-old athlete, who went undrafted from South Dakota State, secured a significant milestone by inking a one-year, $870,000 deal with Seattle during the recent off-season.

