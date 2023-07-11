Scottish talent Lewis Pirie will undergo medical tests at Leeds on Wednesday.

In an exciting development for Leeds United, Scottish talent Lewis Pirie is set to undergo medical tests at the club on Wednesday. The news comes after a deal worth £200,000 was agreed with Aberdeen last week, as manager Marcelo Bielsa continues to strengthen his squad for the upcoming season.

Pirie, a highly rated 19-year-old center-back, has caught the attention of many clubs with his impressive performances for Aberdeen’s youth team. Leeds United acted swiftly to secure his services, beating off competition from several other interested parties.

The young defender is poised to sign a long-term contract that will keep him at Leeds United until June 2026. This commitment from the club reflects their belief in Pirie’s potential and their intention to foster his development under the tutelage of Bielsa and the coaching staff.

Pirie’s arrival at Leeds United is expected to inject some fresh talent into the squad and add depth to the defensive line. With his athleticism, composure on the ball, and ability to read the game, he has the potential to become a valuable asset for the Yorkshire club in the years to come.

The medical tests scheduled for Wednesday will serve as a final assessment of Pirie’s physical condition before the deal is officially completed. Leeds United’s medical team will conduct a thorough examination to ensure that he is fit and ready to contribute to the team’s ambitions for the upcoming season.

The signing of Lewis Pirie is yet another move by Leeds United to invest in promising young talents. Bielsa’s approach of nurturing young players and giving them opportunities to thrive has already borne fruit, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, and Jamie Shackleton flourishing under his guidance.

As Pirie prepares to embark on this new chapter of his career, he will undoubtedly be eager to impress and make his mark at Elland Road. The young Scot will be surrounded by experienced professionals who will provide guidance and support as he adapts to the demands of playing at a higher level.

Leeds United fans can look forward to seeing Lewis Pirie in action in the coming months, as he seeks to stake his claim for a spot in the first team. With his potential and determination, he has the opportunity to establish himself as a valuable member of the squad and help the club achieve their ambitions in the Premier League.

Thetechie (

)