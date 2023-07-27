Scorelines And Analysis Of Matches That Were Played Today

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all played separate preseason games earlier today. All their games were very intense and interesting. Manchester United played their preseason game against Real Madrid, Arsenal played their against Barcelona while Chelsea played their preseason game against Newcastle United. These are the match analysis from each of the games played this morning.

Manchester United vs Real Madrid:

Despite witnessing just 2 goals, this game was literally the most physical game amongst the 3. Very early into the game, Kobbie Mainoo sustained an injury due to the impact Jude Bellingham had on him when he fell on him. Few minutes later, Real Madrid took advantage of Manchester United’s 10 men and scored a goal shortly after, thanks to a strike from Jude Bellingham. Later in the game, Joselu scored Real Madrid’s second goal through a very beautiful bicycle kick. Despite conceding 2 goals, Andre Onana made really vital saves against Real Madrid, like one he made against Vinicius Junior. Mason Mount also ghosted during the game as he didn’t make any impact before he was subbed off. This game showed how much Manchester United really missed the services of a center forward as Marcus Rashford wasn’t up to the task in that position.

Arsenal vs Barcelona:

This game was also enthralling as both sides scored a combined 8 goals to thrill their fans. The first goal was scored by Robert Lewandowski but it was responded to almost immediately through an equaliser from Bukayo Saka. Raphinha scored another one for Barcelona, but right before the end of the first half, Kai Havertz responded back for Arsenal. In the second half, Leandro Trossard scored 2 goals to put Arsenal ahead. Barcelona were only able to score one more from Ferran Torres before Arsenal scored their 5th through a late strike from Fabio Vieira. The game ended 5-3 in favor of Arsenal. Leandro Trossard proved to be the backbone of their attack as he fired them up with 2 goals in the second half. Mikel Arteta was also careful not to substitute Leandro Trossard early enough and that gave him enough time to put Arsenal ahead.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United:

This was also a very tight game, as both sides scored a goal. Nicolas Jackson scored the first goal of the game for Chelsea, but Miguel Almiron was up to the task as he helped Newcastle United equalise. Chelsea’s defence wasn’t solid at first, as they couldn’t hold on to their lead and stop Newcastle from scoring them. They might need to sign a quality centre back to stand in the gap for them.

These were the scorelines of the other games that were played earlier today:

Brentford 0-2 Brighton

Fulham 0-2 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 1-2 Millionarios.

