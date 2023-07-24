SPORT

“Scatter Everywhere At Once”-Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo Ajudua Says About €300m Bid For Mbappe

In response to the news post about the record-breaking bid on Kylian Mbappé, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, expressed his astonishment and excitement with a concise statement: “Scatter everywhere at once.” His words also signifies the sense of amazement and disbelief of many fans on social media, as it shows that the bid from Al Hilal for €300 million has truly shaken the football world.

The bid is unprecedented, setting a new record as the highest fee ever offered in football. Bobo Ajudua’s reaction indicates that this development has caused quite a stir, leaving everyone astonished and in awe of the huge sum being offered for the French superstar. It is apparent that the bid has the potential to redefine the landscape of football transfers and showcases the immense financial power of Al Hilal.

Check out the screenshot of his reaction to the post below.

So what do you have to say about his reaction to.Mbappe’s bid?

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner

Joner

