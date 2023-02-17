Saudi Professional League Table As Cristiano Ronaldo Got A Brace Of Assists In Al Nassr 2-1 Home Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Saudi Professional Football League is getting shape gradually as the competition is getting to the peak with more than half of the season games played already.

Al Nassr today played their match day 17 game at home against Al-Taawon at the MRSOOL Park in Riyadh which was such a thrilling and keenly contested encounter between the two sides.

Al Nassr went into the game sitting at the third spot on the table with 37 points which was three points behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab who sit at the first and second spot respectively.

Al Nassr in the game were able to maintain their incredible run of form as they put up a good fighting spirit and as such won the game with a hard-fought two goals to one victory, thereby secured the whole maximum three points that moved them to the top of the table by leveling points with Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab at 40 points.

First half goal from Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave the host the lead going into the half time break courtesy of an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo to make it one nil.

The visitor just two minutes into the second 45 minutes got levelled with an equalizer from Alvaro Medran to make it 1-1 before Cristiano Ronaldo completed his brace of assists to set up Abdullah Madu, who wrapped up the game by ending it two goals to one at full time.

Al Nassr with the result of the night will be optimistic to maintain their winning streaks in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)