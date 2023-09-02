Saudi Pro League’s Top Scorers List After Cristiano Ronaldo, Mane And Mitrovic All Scored This Week

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dazzle and shine in Al-Nassr’s colors as the 38 year old Portuguese forward bagged two assists and a goal in his team’s 1-5 win over Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League a few minutes ago.

The five time ballon d’or winner reached a milestone of 850 career goals, becoming the first official footballer to record such a number. Al-Nassr will face Al-Raed SFC in the team’s next league game,and Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to add more goals to his tally.

The former Real Madrid player has not been short of goals lately,as he also scored a whopping sum of five goals with two assists before today, which led him to win the Saudi Pro League’s player of the month for last month.

Sadio Mane was one other notable name on the score sheet today as it was he who netted the goal to make it five for his team, even as his partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo is proving very lethal already.

38 year old Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League in goals (6) and assists (4) with his team comfortably sitting 6th in the league with 9 points just below the top guns like Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

As Aleksandar Mitrovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane all scored in this game week,here are the top goal scorers in the Saudi Pro League;

1.Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr; 6 goals

2.Sadio Mane, Al-Nassr; 5 goals

3.Abderazak Hamdallah, Al-Ittihad; 5 goals

4.Malcom, Al-Hilal; 4 goals

5.Firas Al-Buraikan, Al Fetah; 4 goals

6.Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Hilal; 4 goals

7.Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al-Hilal; 4 goals

Checkout full list of the top scorers below as Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list;

Even at 38 years, Cristiano Ronaldo could well be on his way to another league golden boot after previously winning the UAFA Club Cup golden boot in August.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to beat these top footballers to the Saudi Pro League’s golden boot this season?

