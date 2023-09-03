Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese forward, continues to showcase his brilliance in Al-Nassr’s colors, making headlines in the Saudi Pro League. In a recent match against Al-Hazm, the 38-year-old football icon not only bagged two assists but also scored a goal, contributing significantly to his team’s impressive 5-1 victory. This remarkable performance pushed Ronaldo to a historic milestone, as he became the first official footballer to reach a staggering 850 career goals. In this article, we delve into Ronaldo’s outstanding achievements, his impact on the Saudi Pro League, and the race for the coveted Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia has been nothing short of spectacular. Before his recent feat, he had already scored an astonishing five goals and provided two assists, earning him the title of the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Month for the previous month. His partnership with Sadio Mane, another football luminary, has proven lethal, with both players consistently finding the back of the net.

Ronaldo’s goal-scoring prowess has propelled him to the top of the Saudi Pro League’s goal-scorers chart with six goals, making him the leading goal-scorer in the league. Additionally, he leads the league in assists with four to his name. Al-Nassr currently sits in 6th place in the league standings, and with Ronaldo’s exceptional contributions, they are poised to climb higher, challenging the top teams like Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Top Goal Scorers in the Saudi Pro League:

As of now, the Saudi Pro League’s top goal-scorers list looks as follows:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr: 6 goals

Sadio Mane, Al-Nassr: 5 goals

Abderazak Hamdallah, Al-Ittihad: 5 goals

Malcom, Al-Hilal: 4 goals

Firas Al-Buraikan, Al Fetah: 4 goals

Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Hilal: 4 goals

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al-Hilal: 4 goals

Despite being 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down. He is now a strong contender for the Saudi Pro League’s Golden Boot, an accolade he could add to his already illustrious list of achievements. Ronaldo previously clinched the UAFA Club Cup Golden Boot in August, further cementing his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on the Saudi Pro League has been nothing short of spectacular. His incredible goal-scoring ability and leadership on the field make him a force to be reckoned with in the race for the Golden Boot. As the season unfolds, fans eagerly await to see if Ronaldo can outshine his fellow top footballers and secure yet another prestigious accolade in his remarkable career.

