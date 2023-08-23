Saudi Pro League’s 12 Biggest Arrivals

Some of the best players in the world right now have joined Saudi Pro League.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal from PSG for a fee of €80 million and he’s often regarded as one of the best wingers of all time. He enjoyed lots of success at Barcelona and Santos before joning PSG. The Brazilian forward is also among the most decorated footballers of all time and one of the best players of all time in Brazil national team.

Al-Hilal spent €55 million to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves. The Portuguese midfielder was one of the best players in the premier league before his departure from Wolves.

Al-Ittihad spent £40 million to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. He was one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league before he moved to Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid on free transfer. He’s often regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He’s also a one time Ballon d’or winner.

Al-Ittihad signed Kante from Chelsea on free transfer. He’s often regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time.

Al-Hilal signed Mitrovic from Fulham for £45 million. He was one of the best strikers in the premier league before he moved to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahli spent £30 million to sign Riyad Mahrez was Manchester City. He was highly impressive in performance under Pep Guardiola and can be considered as one of the best wingers in the world.

Al-Nassr spent £24 million on signing Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. He’s often regarded as one of the best wingers of all time.

Al-Ahli spent £32 million to sign Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United. He was one of the best dribblers in the premier league before he moved to Saudi Pro League.

Koulibaly, Jordan Henderson and Edouard Mendy are the other World-Class players that have joined Saudi Pro League.

