Saudi Pro League table and top scorers chart after Ronaldo scored his 1st hat-trick of the season

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was in an astonishing form for Al Nassr football club on Friday night, as he scored his first hat-trick of the season in their remarkable 5-0 away victory over Al Fateh football club in the Matchday 3 of the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

The former Manchester United football club star has been doing pretty well for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Friday, as he guided them to a remarkable victory over their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside alongside Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb and the trio were outstanding in the entertaining encounter.

A hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from Sadio Mane helped Al Nassr football club to secure a comfortable 5-0 away victory over the host.

The three goals against Al Fateh football club has now marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s first hat-trick of the season for Al Nassr football club, and the victory over Al Fateh football club has taken Al Nassr football club to the 10th spot of the League table with 3 points from 3 matches played.

Al Ittihad football club are currently at the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 9 points from 3 matches played, Al Ahli football club are in the second spot, Al Hilal football club are in the third spot, Al Ettifaq football club are in the 4th spot, while Al Taawon football club are in the 5th spot.

Morocco national team star Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al Ittihad football club is currently the highest goal scorer with 4 goals, while Roberto Firmino, Malcom, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Sadio Mane have 3 goals, and Saleh Al Abbas has 2 goals.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)