SPORT

Saudi Pro League Golden Boot table after Ronaldo scored 3 goals today

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals as Al-Nassr secured there first league win of the season with a comfortable 5:0 win over Al Fateh.

Former Liverpool and Bayer Munich winger, Sadio Mane also scored two goals for Al-Nassr. They have now secured their first maximum points of the season after back to back defeats in their first two games.

Sadio Mane opened scoring in the 27th minutes, assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo and in the 38th minutes, the Portuguese forward doubled his side lead assisted by Alganham.

In the second half, Ronaldo scored his second of the game in the 55th minutes and in the 81st minutes, Sadio Mane added the fourth goal, assisted by Abdulrahman Ghareeb and in added minutes, Ronaldo completed his hattrick to seal the win for Al-Nassr.

Saudi Pro League Top Scorers.

As it stands, five players have scored three or more goals so far in the Saudi Pro League. Abderazak Hamdallah(4), Roberto Firmino (3), Malcom(3), Sadio Mane(3), Cristiano Ronaldo (3).

BSfutbol (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fans react to Sadio Mana’s facial expression after seeing his teammate’s twin in the opposition team.

18 mins ago

Why Ronaldo may be considered as the Greatest Player after he scored a hattrick in Al Nassr’s 5-0 win

39 mins ago

FAT 0-5 NSR: Ronaldo’s Outstanding Display In Today’s Game Underscores His GOAT Status

58 mins ago

CHE 3-0 LUT: Players who played well in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Luton Town Tonight

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button