Saudi Pro League Golden Boot table after Ronaldo scored 3 goals today

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals as Al-Nassr secured there first league win of the season with a comfortable 5:0 win over Al Fateh.

Former Liverpool and Bayer Munich winger, Sadio Mane also scored two goals for Al-Nassr. They have now secured their first maximum points of the season after back to back defeats in their first two games.

Sadio Mane opened scoring in the 27th minutes, assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo and in the 38th minutes, the Portuguese forward doubled his side lead assisted by Alganham.

In the second half, Ronaldo scored his second of the game in the 55th minutes and in the 81st minutes, Sadio Mane added the fourth goal, assisted by Abdulrahman Ghareeb and in added minutes, Ronaldo completed his hattrick to seal the win for Al-Nassr.

Saudi Pro League Top Scorers.

As it stands, five players have scored three or more goals so far in the Saudi Pro League. Abderazak Hamdallah(4), Roberto Firmino (3), Malcom(3), Sadio Mane(3), Cristiano Ronaldo (3).

