Saudi mogul pays more than £ 2 million at auction to watch Cristiano Ronaldo take on Messi today

The wait is over! On Thursday, January 19, football fans in Riyadh will witness the much-anticipated match between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It’s a match made possible by a Saudi real estate mogul, who paid $2.6 million for a ticket at an auction. Ronaldo and Messi will be representing their new clubs – Al Nassr for Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain for Messi – against a select side made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal. This is the first time Ronaldo has been able to play any football in the kingdom since he signed his contract with Al Nassr, worth more than $214 million! So don’t miss this opportunity to watch two legendary players compete against each other on the same field!

Musharraf al-Ghamdi has won the charity auction for a special ticket to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s debut match with Al Nassr on Sunday. The bidding began at 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,000) and closed at 10 million riyals ($2.6m). Turki al-Sheikh, an adviser at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, congratulated al-Ghamdi and said, “Congratulations, you deserve it, and may God reward you with good”. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to the national charity campaign Ehsan.

