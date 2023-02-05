Saturday’s EPL Match Day 22 Review

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Seven matches were played today with a surprise result for Everton. A look at each match of the day

Everton vs Arsenal

EPL kicked off with Arsenal’s visit to Goodison Park in the early kick off. The visitors lost the match a lone goal scored by Torkowski in the 69th minute. The Everton side looked rejuvenated under the new manager Sean Dyche.

Arsenal have now lost 3 consecutive away matches at Goodison Park. Despite the win for Everton, they remain 18th on the log with 18points. While Arsenal is still assured of sitting at the top of the league this weekend.

Result 1 – 0

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Man United strengthened their grip on a champions league spot at the same time keeping the hope of a title challenge alive. Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot in the 7th minute after a VAR check confirmed that the cross from Rashford hit the arm of Hughes. Rashford added to the goal when he scored from a Luke Shaw’s cross into the box.

Despite Casemiro being sent off with a straight red for putting his hand on Hughes throat and Schlupp getting a goal for the away side, Man United was able to manage the game well enough to secure all 3 points

Result 2 – 1

Brentford vs Southampton

Brentford continued their impressive form with 4 wins and 1 draw out of their last 5 Premier League matches while Southampton has now lost 4 matches out of their last five EPL games, getting just 3 points out of possible 15 points.

Losing to Brentford ensured that Southampton remains rock bottom on the league table. Goals from Mee and Mbeemo in the space of 4 minutes late into the first half was enough to propel the aspiration of Brentford to push for a European spot

Result 2 – 0

Wolves vs Liverpool

Liverpool still continue to reproduce their woeful performance this season after losing to Wolves. Liverpool has now failed to score a single goal in their last 3 matches.

An early Joel Matip home goal put the home team ahead before Dawson and Neves goals put the game to bed for Wolves. Liverpool is in a very bad run of form, occupying 10th on the log.

Result 3 – 0

Brighton vs Bournemouth

Brighton occupies the 6th position in the league table after their win against a struggling Bournemouth who are fighting for survival. Brighton had the chance to score in the first half but that wasn’t the case. Bournemouth looked like a team that would really threaten on the counter but that didn’t work out for them.

Brighton finally had a breakthrough in the 87th minute from the red hot Mitoma. Brighton’s home win against Bournemouth made it their 5th home victory this season to equal their last season home wins

Aston Villa vs Leicester

This match gave us the most goals. Watkins put the home side in front in just 9 minutes but James Maddison leveled the score line. 32 minutes into the game, Souttar scored n home goal to put the home team in front for the second time in the game.

However Iheanacho’s goal cancelled the lead once again. A goal from Tete in stoppage time finally puts the away side in front before the break.

Praet second half goal was enough to secure all important 3points for the away team

Result 2 – 4

Newcastle vs West Ham

The last game of the day saw Newcastle and West Ham share the spoils. Both goals came in the first half of the game.

Result 1 – 1

