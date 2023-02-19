Saturday Review: Eight Nigerian Stars Who Found Back Of The Net

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Matchdays across European, Asia and Scandina leagues resumed for the weekend starting off on Friday as they continue their quest for domestic glory.

Primed Nigerian stars didn’t failed to come alive in the game alongside their various clubs, contributing their quota to their teams success stories.

Below are (8) Nigerian Stars who worked hard to add to their goal tally.

1. Chibuike Ohizu(Sekhukhune United, South Africa)

Red-hot Ohizu came through with his third league goal, a goal which secured maximum points for his team at home yesterday.

2. Ndifreke Effiong (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, Iraq)

In his second game in his new Iraqi side, Effiong came through with a bullet header to inspire his side to a 4-0 home win.

3. Abdullahi Shuaibu (Kapaz PFK, Azerbaijan)

Bullish talisman, Abdullahi Shuaibu continued with an impressive goal scoring form in his side 3-2 dramatic home win.

4. Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy)

It was another game and another goal forr Osimhen as he scored his 100th career goal in his side win.

5. Boniface Victor (Royale Union, Belgium)

Hard-working Boniface Victor registered his name in the goal sheet but wasn’t enough to avert his side defeat.

6. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, Spain)

With a goal to his name, a bad day it was for the Yellow Submarines in their defeat.

7. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough, England)

Akpoma came through big with a brace to aid his side to a 3-1 home win against Queens Park Rangers.

8 .Akinyemi Adeleke (Karvina, Czech Republic)

Adeleke Akinyemi recorded a goal in Karviná club friendly game.

