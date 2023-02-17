SAS vs NAP: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli will look to move a step closer to clinching the Serie A title when they face Sassuolo at the MAPEI Stadium on Friday night. The visitors currently lead the league table with 59 points from 22 games, a full 15 points ahead of their nearest rivals, Inter Milan.

Napoli defeated bottom-placed Cremonese 3-0 in their most recent match, their sixth consecutive victory in league competition. Their away record has also been excellent this season, with nine wins, one draw, and one loss in eleven road games this season, and they enter this match on a three-match away win streak.

Sassuolo comes into this match having significantly improved in recent weeks, putting some distance between themselves and the drop zone. They are currently 15th in Serie A, with 24 points from 22 games, seven points ahead of Verona in 18th and level with Fiorentina and Lecce, who are 14th and 13th, respectively.

In their most recent match, Sassuolo earned a credible 2-2 draw against Udinese, marking their fourth consecutive match without defeat, including two wins and two draws. They haven’t beaten Napoli since November 2020 and will struggle to take anything away from this game.

KICKOFF TIME: Napoli versus Sassuolo match will go down today at 8:45PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)