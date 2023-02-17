SAS 0-2 NAP: What Fans Are Saying About Victor Osimhen After Scoring A Goal In The Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli’s fierce charge to the Scudetto continued with a straightforward 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Friday at Stadio Mapei.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set Napoli in front early on with an incredible solo effort, before their other talisman, Victor Osimhen made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark to become the club’s first player to net in seven consecutive top-flight games.

However, Sassuolo had a goal chalked off late in the first half, but afterward, Napoli’s game management was outstanding, with the only remorse for the visitors coming late on when Giovanni Simeone had a goal disallowed for offside.

Armand Lauriente and Victor Osimhen were both denied by the post at either end, but the latter did not have to stay much lengthier to earn his customary goal, as the Nigerian brilliantly held off two defenders before catching Andrea Consigli off guard with a brutal effort hit fast from a tight corner.

After his brilliant performance for Napoli on Friday in their impressive 2-0 away win over Sassuolo, check out what fans are saying about Victor Osimhen below:

Giddiwrite (

)