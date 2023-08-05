SPORT

Saraki Congratulates D’Tigress On Their Fourth Victory In The FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship

The former Senate President, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki has reacted after Nigerian Women Basketball team, D’Tigress victory in the FIBA women’s Afrobasket championship.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki said; “I heartily congratulate the D’Tigress on their fourth consecutive victory in the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.”

The former Governor of Kwara State added; “This is a historic moment for women’s basketball in Nigeria, and I am particularly proud of Rema Wakama for making history as the first female coach to lead her team to victory in the Championship.”

The recent tweet by Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

