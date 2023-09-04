Samuel Odeoibo: Nigerian Defender Win A Lyga Player Of The Month Award For August

Rock solid Nigerian international, Samuel Odeoibo, added another feather to his cap in the current Lithuanian A Lyga season as his outstanding performance earned him A Lyga player of the month award.

In the month under review, August, Samuel Odeoibo was absolute phenomenon for FC Hegelmann as he marshalled the team back line to help the secure a decent position on the log.

Known for his clinical tackles and ball playing ability, Samuel Odeoibo has been pivotal for FC Hegelmann as he always come through with top performances week in, Week out.

Listed amongst top outstanding players from different clubside for the prestigious monthly award, Samuel Odeoibo stood out amongst all following his immense contributions and clean-sheet kept.

Born on 28 September 1993, Samuel Odeoibo since arriving from Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino to FC Hegelmann has been handful for his Lithuanian top-flight league side alongside his fellow compatriot duo of Gavi Thompson and Oduenyi.

