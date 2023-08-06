Samuel Chukwueze reacts after completing his first training session as an AC Milan player.

Nigerian Super Eagles attacker, Samuel Chukwueze underwent his first training session with his new club teammates at the Milanello on Sunday afternoon, having enjoyed three days off following the preseason tour in the United States.

Having successfully completed his first training session with his new club, AC Milan on Sunday afternoon, the Nigerian International, Samuel Chukwueze has taken to social media to react.

Samuel Chukwueze tweeted: “First day with the team @acmilan”

This tweet from the Nigerian Super Eagles attacker, Samuel Chukwueze reacting after completing his first training session with AC Milan has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said he and Rafael Leao look like brothers, while some have said they are actually looking forward him playing.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that the Nigerian attacker joined the Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan from Spanish La Liga club, Villarreal, last month.

