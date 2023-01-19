SPORT

Samuel Chukwueze nets a classic goal for Villarreal against Real Madrid in the Spanish Copa del Rey

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria national team star Samuel Chukwueze was outstanding for Villarreal football club on Thursday night, as he scored a stunning goal in their 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid football club in the Spanish Copa del Rey.

The youngster has been in an astonishing form for Villarreal football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Thursday night, as he scored a beautiful goal in the game.

Samuel Chukwueze started in Villarreal football club’s attacking midfield alongside Spain national team star Yeremi Pino and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Villarreal football club took the lead in the 4th minute through former Tottenham Hotspur football club star Etienne Capoue, and Samuel Chukwueze doubled the lead in the 42nd minute through an assist from Gerard Moreno to end the first half 2-0.

Vinicius Junior made it 2-1 in the 57th minute and Eder Militao equalized for Real Madrid football club in the 69th minute, before Dani Ceballos scored the winning goal for Real Madrid football club in the 86th minute through an assist from Marco Asensio to end the match 3-2.

Samuel Chukwueze was outstanding for Villarreal football club against Real Madrid football club and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a stunning goal.

The goal against Real Madrid football club has now marked Samuel Chukwueze’s second goal in his last two matches for Villarreal football club in the Spanish Copa del Rey, having scored a goal in their last Copa del Rey game against Cartagena football club.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

1 min ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

10 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

17 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button