Nigeria national team star Samuel Chukwueze was outstanding for Villarreal football club on Thursday night, as he scored a stunning goal in their 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid football club in the Spanish Copa del Rey.

The youngster has been in an astonishing form for Villarreal football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Thursday night, as he scored a beautiful goal in the game.

Samuel Chukwueze started in Villarreal football club’s attacking midfield alongside Spain national team star Yeremi Pino and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Villarreal football club took the lead in the 4th minute through former Tottenham Hotspur football club star Etienne Capoue, and Samuel Chukwueze doubled the lead in the 42nd minute through an assist from Gerard Moreno to end the first half 2-0.

Vinicius Junior made it 2-1 in the 57th minute and Eder Militao equalized for Real Madrid football club in the 69th minute, before Dani Ceballos scored the winning goal for Real Madrid football club in the 86th minute through an assist from Marco Asensio to end the match 3-2.

Samuel Chukwueze was outstanding for Villarreal football club against Real Madrid football club and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a stunning goal.

The goal against Real Madrid football club has now marked Samuel Chukwueze’s second goal in his last two matches for Villarreal football club in the Spanish Copa del Rey, having scored a goal in their last Copa del Rey game against Cartagena football club.

Photo credit: Twitter.

