Samuel Chukwueze inspires Spanish Laliga giant Villarreal to a remarkable 3-0 away victory

Nigeria national team star Samuel Chukwueze continued his impressive performance for Villarreal football club on Tuesday evening, as he guided them to a remarkable 3-0 victory over Altach football club of Austria in a preseason friendly match.

The 24-year-old was given a starting role by coach Quique Setien, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game where he scored a goal, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday.

Samuel Chukwueze started in Villarreal football club’s attacking midfield alongside Santi Comesana and Gerard Moreno and the trio were fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

Villarreal football club took the lead through Gerard Moreno in the 21st minute after receiving an assist from Samuel Chukwueze to end the first half 1-0.

Alfonso Pedraza doubled the lead in the 57th minute, before Ramon Terrats scored the last goal of the game in the 79th minute to end the match 3-0.

Samuel Chukwueze was fantastic for Villarreal football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

