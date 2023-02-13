SPORT

Samuel Akere: Nigerian International On Target In Botev Plovdiv Home Win

Nigeria U17 ace, Samuel Akere, continued with his impressive run of form in the colours of Bulgarian based side,Botev Plovdiv II as his goal was inspirational to his side 2-0 home win over FC Vitosha at the Sports Complex Botev 1912.﻿

Haven hit a good form, Botev Plovdiv II were faced with an uphill task haven been drawn to face FC Vitosha on Matchday 18 at their Sports Complex Botev 1912 fortress.

Haven been condemned to a 3-0 defeat on Matchday 17, FC Vitosha hoped to upset Botev Plovdiv II when the two sides lock horns on Matchday 18 at the Sports Complex Botev 1912.

Petit Nigerian international,Samuel Akere was the first to break the deadlock as his exquisite 8th minute goal powered his side to a 1-0 lead at half time.

On return for the second half, Botev Plovdiv II rallied around to double their lead at the 90th minute to ensure maximum points at full time.

