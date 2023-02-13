SAM 0-0 INT: Lukaku Deserves Massive Respect After Standing Up To Barella For His Bad Attitude

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Inter Milan have failed to restore the 13 points gap between them and run-away Seria A leaders, Napoli after playing out a goalless draw away to relegation threatened Sampdoria.

The 2021 Scudetto champions came into the match 16 points away from Napoli and are now 15 points behind after winning just a point.

Simone Inzaghi gave Romelu Lukaku a start against the team on 19th position on the table but the Belgian striker could not open his 2023 account for the Nerrazurri.

The last time he scored for Inter Milan in a competitive match was in the Uefa Champions League group stages back in October of 2022. Since then, the on loan striker from Chelsea has not found the back of the net.

Against Sampdoria, his highlight of the game came when he stood up to his teammate, Nicolo Barella who was giving a bad attitude every time something goes wrong.

Every time Lukaku receives a bad pass, he does the thumbs up and encourages his teammates to keep trying.

On the other hand, Barella would raise his hands and complain every single time they lose the ball or waste a chance.

Lukaku was not having it and he had a go at Barella saying some strong words to the Italian.

In my opinion, Lukaku deserves massive respect for doing this. Barella has always had this annoying and embarrassing attitude but no one has had the guts to stand up to him.

The striker showed that despite his poor form, he can still be a leader and fight for the benefit of the team.

What Fans Are Saying About The Incident

