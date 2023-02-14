Salah says Stefan Bajcetic has been Liverpool’s standout performer since his breakthrough as teenager

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 18-year-old midfielder put in a man-of-the-match show during the Reds’ 2-0 win against rivals Everton an Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool diva Stefan Bajcetic has been named as the club’s ‘best player’ by Mohamed Salah since the youngster broke into the principal group.

Spain youth global Bajcetic has highlighted in six Premier League games this season where he has been remembered for Jurgen Klopp’s last three beginning line-ups.Yet again and he exhibited his ability as he flourished in his most memorable Merseyside derby to assist the Reds with climbing to 10th in the table.

Salah, who broke the stop in the 36th moment, praised the youth following the full-time whistle in a meeting with Sky Sports.Discussing the ex-Celtic Vigo youth star, the Egyptian forward said: “He’s an incredible player and individual, he generally makes a respectable attempt.

“Since he began playing for us, he has been our best player perhaps so ideally he pushes that certainty and keeps along.” Bajcetic, who was left nearly lost for words by Salah’s commendation, was assuming in a further developed part rather than his standard standing firm on midfield situation.

Nmario (

)