Salah, De Bruyne, Cuadrado And Falcao Have All Played For Same Club

Salah joined Chelsea in 2014 from Basel for a fee of €16 million. He struggled to establish himself at the club and was loaned out to Fiorentina in the following season. He then joined Roma permanently from Chelsea in 2016 for a fee of 15 million and was highly impressive in performance during his time in the Serie A. He then earned a €42 million move to Liverpool in 2017 and has established himself as one of the best wingers in the premier league. Salah has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Liverpool and he’s one of the all-time leading top scorer in the clubs’s history.

Salah has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup at Liverpool. However, he was one of the worst players in the premier league during his time at Chelsea.

Juan Cuadrado played for Chelsea before eventually settling at Juventus. He has now parted ways with the Old lady after 8 years at the club.

Kevin De Bruyne also played for Chelsea before eventually joining Manchester City. He was poor in performance at Stamford Bridge and earned a move to Wolfsburg before City came calling. De Bruyne can be considered as the best midfielder in the world right now.

Radamel Falcao played for Chelsea netting once in 12 appearances for the Blues. He’s one of the worst signings in Chelsea’s history.

