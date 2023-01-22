SAL 0-2 NAP: Three best players for Napoli as they target to win 1st Scudetto in more than 3 decades

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Luciano Spalletti led Napoli team were in action yesterday in their 19th league game of the current Italian Serie A season away from home against Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi.

The Naples in the game were more composed as they continue their brilliant and impressive run of form with another vital win where they accrued all possible three points that got their lead at the top of the table extended to 12 points clear ahead of second place AC Milan.

First half goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave the visitor the lead going into the half time break which ended one nil before Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen doubled the lead for his team just three minutes into the second 45 minutes, to make it two goals to nil which was the final scoreline at full time.

Here are three best players for the Naples in the convincing victory that placed them on the right track as they aim to win their first league title in more three decades:

Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian international and forward maestro was at top notch for the visitor at the heart of the attacking line where he posed to be a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

He was as such directly involved in one of the two goals scored which was the second of the night that sealed the victory for the Naples on the verge when the host were striving hard to get an equalizer.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

The Italian international and prolific defender was solid for the visitor at the heart of the defence line where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny the host some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

He was also incredible in getting the ball advanced upfront thereby bagged the opening goal of the night which inspired his team to the crucial win.

Andre Zambo Anguissa

The Cameroonian international and midfield maestro was tactical and clinical for his team at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront.

He was at the peak with his level of performance thereby got directly involved in one of the two goals scored by his team courtesy of a brilliant assist to set up the opening goal of the night.

