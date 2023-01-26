Saka, Rashford, Trippier: Arsenal, Newcastle, and Man Utd Dominate EPL Team of the Season So Far

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have surprised many with their performance in the English Premier League this season. The Gunners have made themselves favourites for the title after a brilliant start to the season. They are currently five points ahead of Manchester City in the title race.

Arsenal’s outstanding start to the season has been facilitated by some impressive players in their squad and those players deserve a place in the team of the season.

Bukayo Saka has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the English Premier League this season. Oleksandr Zinchenko has been outstanding in the left-back position. His close control and ability to invert have helped Arsenal keep possession more often this season.

Gabriel Mahalgaes and Martin Odegaard are the other Arsenal players on the team. Odegaard is enjoying his best-ever season having scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists in the English Premier League so far.

Newcastle United is another team that has multiple players on the team. Eddie Howe’s men have three of their players on the team. Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier have been outstanding since joining the English Premier League side. Kieran Trippier has done his part with a goal and four assists in the league so far.

Nick Pope also appears on the team after keeping 12 clean sheets in 20 league games.

Manchester United has two of its players on the team. The Red Devils are represented by Marcus Rashford, who is in the form of his life and has scored nine goals and provided three assists in the English Premier League so far. Casemiro is the other Manchester United player on the team. The Brazilian midfielder has scored two goals and provided one assist in the English Premier League this season.

