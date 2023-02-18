Saka, Messi, Dembele: Five Players Who Have the Best Close Control in the World Currently

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the most important qualities midfielders, wingers, and forwards should have in football is close control. This skill enables players to hold the ball under pressure from opposition players whilst dribbling through tight spaces. This quality helps players to maintain possession thereby ensuring their teams are not counterattacked.

Below are the five players who have the best close control in the world currently:

5. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka is one of the best players in England currently. The Arsenal star has become a pivotal player for Mikel Arteta’s side and at the age of 21, he can still improve immensely.

He has good close control and his ability to dribble between tight spaces makes him a menace to defenders. He is also very fast and can use both feet efficiently.

4. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Dembele is one of the best dribblers in football and with his speed and close control, dispossessing him is very difficult. He is also very comfortable with both feet.

The Barcelona winger takes deft touches and always looks in control with the ball at his feet. It is extremely difficult to dispossess him as his close control is simply top-notch.

3. Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr is probably the best dribbler in the world right now. His ability to take hold of the ball and dribble past players has been a great source of entertainment for football fans.

Neymar’s ability to take defenders on and beat them is nearly unmatched. He possesses a great deal of flair and is capable of pulling off tricks that are inconceivable to a majority of his peers.

2. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior is another Brazilian star who has a reputation for being a great dribbler. The Brazilian attacker has quick feet, impressive close control, and lightning-quick speed. This enables him to create space for his teammates, score goals, and provide assists.

The Brazilian winger can take on multiple defenders at once and weave his way through tight spaces with ease, leaving defenders grasping at thin air.

1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is the master of close control. The seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner is known for his exceptional dribbling skills. His close control is characterized by his ability to keep the ball glued to his feet while moving at high speed.

His quick and intricate touches, coupled with his low center of gravity, make him take on opponents in one-on-one situations and weave his way through crowded areas of the pitch.

