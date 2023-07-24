Sadio Mane Responds To A Reporter Who Asked For Permission To Ask Him Some Questions

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese forward who made a move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich last summer. However, the move obviously wasn’t the right one as he struggled to find his footing in the German league. Bayern Munich have made their intentions known that they might sell Sadio Mane if a good offer comes up.

Earlier today, a news reporter came up to Sadio Mane and asked for permission to ask some questions. According to the reporter: “Hello, can I ask you some questions?” Sadio Mane’s response was cold as he refused to permit the reporter. Sadio Mane said to him, “You kill me everyday and now you want me to talk to you guys? Come on!”.

What Sadio Mane simply meant was that the media was tarnishing his image all along with their news, and he wasn’t happy with them.

However, rumours have it that Sadio Mane is in talks with Al Nassr. We are waiting for verified news of his move to the Saudi Pro League. Do you think that will be the right decision for him?

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)