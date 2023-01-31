Sabitzer Is A Risky Signing But Ten Hag Could Get A Rare Diamond In Disguise If He Signs For Man Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the January transfer window set to close in a few hours, Manchester United are seriously in the hunt for a central midfielder. Following their 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup, Manchester United’s superstar, Christian Eriksen picked up a serious injury. However, from the latest reports, it seems Manchester United are looking to seal a late deal for Marcel Sabitzer as a possible temporary replacement.

Well, looking at the circumstances under which Sabitzer could join the Red Devils, the player is no doubt a risky signing, as has no premier league experience and hasn’t been a regular starter for Bayern.

Why Sabitzer Could Be A Rare Diamond In Disguise For Ten Hag

From the look of things, Christian Eriksen could be out for as long as months. However, if Manchester United get Sabitzer, they could be getting a rare diamond. Looking at all the signings Ten Hag has made so far, they’ve all performed well, so that could be a positive.

• Versatility:

However, during his time at RB Leipzig, Sabitzer was a regular starter and was considered one of the best midfielders in the world, explaining his move to Bayern. Meanwhile, one of his key traits is that he can play in numerous midfield positions.

Sabitzer mostly excels as a central midfielder just like Eriksen, but he can also play as an attacking midfielder, second striker, and also defensive midfielder. If he signs for Man United, he’ll no doubt play alongside Casemiro, as they provide protection and support for the back four and frontline respectively.

• Technicality And Game Intelligence:

Like Eriksen, Sabitzer is also a technically gifted player with game intelligence. His ability to strike the ball well is a joy to watch, coupled with his good passing range and positioning.

• Work Rate:

Lastly, something Sabitzer does better than Eriksen is his work rate. Like Bruno, Casemiro, and Fred, Sabitzer has the energy and stamina to cover the majority of the pitch during games.

Do you think Sabitzer will be a good signing?

