Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech start for Chelsea tonight against Borrusia Dortmund

Chelsea football club head coach Graham Potter have fielded a strong looking eleven in tonight’s UEFA champions league knockout stage first leg game against Borrusia Dortmund at the signal Iduna park Germany.

Graham recalled Kalidou Koulibaly to partner with Thiago Silva in central defence while Kepa Arrizabalaga kept his place in goal, the full back positions is occupied by Reece James and Ben Chilwell respectively, the duo is set to start together for the first time in over four months.

Ben Chilwell starts at left back tonight while Mykhailo Mudryk makes his UEFA champions league debut for Chelsea Twitter photos.

In midfield Enzo Fernandez partners Ruben Loftus-Cheek just like they did at the weekend against westham united in the English premier league.

In attack there is a start for wing wizard Hakim Ziyech alongside the trio of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea lineup VS Borrusia Dortmund Twitter photos.

Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix starts Twitter photos

