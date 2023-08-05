Rsshford Mentions the Best Player in EPL Last Season and Few Seasons Before

Marcus Rashford was outstanding for Manchester United last season, with the season being one of the best in the striker’s career at Old Trafford.

Though, he didn’t win the Premier League Golden Boot award, his goals were useful and instrumental in the success of the team last season.

However, when he was asked on who he thinks was the best player for some seasons now, including last season, he was unbiased in his reply as he said it was definitely Erling Braut Haaland as far as last season is concerned while Kevin Debruyne has also been the best for some seasons before the arrival of Norwegian striker.

Manchester City won the treble last season and Haaland was among the favourable addition to the squad who made this become a reality.

What Rashford said seems to be true but it is surprising as he didn’t choose himself as the Best Player last season despite his performances.

