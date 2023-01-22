RSO 0-3 FCB: Oshoala Inspires Barcelona To Win Their 1st Trophy In 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The women’s team of Barcelona football club have won the 2022 Spanish Women’s Super Cup. They won the trophy by defeating Real Sociedad, 3-0. One of the goal scorer was Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala.

Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring on the 13th minute and on the 47th minute, she doubled Barcelona’s lead. The reigning African Women’s Best player of the year, Asisat Ishoala went on to score the last goal to seal the game on the 90th minute of the game.

This will be Asisat’s first trophy of the 2023. She was also instrumental as Barcelona women’s team defeated Real Madrid by 3 goals to 1 in the Semi final of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup few days ago.

The win by the girls now means that Barcelona football club won both the Spanish Super Cup in both the men and winen category after the male team had last week, defeated Real Madrid by 3 goals to 1 in Saudi Arabia.

