RSD 0-3 BAR: Three best performers for Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Women Final

Barcelona Femeni football club of Spain were in action today in the final of the Spanish Super Cup Women against Real Sociedad Women at the Estadio Romano.

The Catalan giant in the game were incredible and at top notch in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter but were able to outshine and outsmart their opponent with a massive three goals to nil victory.

First half goal from Aitana Bonmati gave the Los Blaugranas a one nil lead going into the half time break before the Spaniard midfielder got the lead doubled in the early minute of the second half, after which Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala wrapped up the massive win in the late minute to the end of the game to make it three goals to nil at full time.

Here are three best players for Barcelona as they emerged as the new Spanish Super Cup Champion:

Aitana Bonmati

The Spaniard midfield maestro was superb for the visitor at the heart of the centre-field where she played more of the offensive role thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront, and was as such directly involved in two of the three goals scored courtesy of a brace in the thrilling encounter.

Geyse

The Brazilian forward was at top notch for the visitor as she was also directly involved in two of the three goals scored courtesy of a brace of assist for the first and second goal of the day scored by Aitana Bonmati.

Asisat Oshoala

The Nigerian international and Super Falcons forward was also sensational for the visitor as she came from the bench to wrap up the convincing victory in the late minute to the end of the game, following her great influx of influence at the attacking line which made her posed to be a big threat in the opposition box with her impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

