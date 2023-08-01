RSA Vs ITA: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Lineups

(Photo Credit: USA Today)

Match Venue and Date

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, Italy faces off against South Africa in their crucial Group G match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The clash is scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, 2023, with kick-off at 08:00 West African Standard Time at the Wellington Regional Stadium Stadium.

Match Preview

Heading into this game, Italy holds a slight advantage, despite their recent setback against Sweden. Following a commanding victory over Argentina in the opening round, the Italian squad is determined to secure another triumph to guarantee their spot in the knockout stages.

On the other hand, South Africa finds itself in a do-or-die situation, similar to their Argentine counterparts.

For Banyana Banyana to progress, they must secure a win and hope for favorable results in the other fixture.

Unfortunately, South Africa faces a significant setback with the absence of captain Refiloe Jane, who suffered an injury during their match against Argentina.

Additionally, Kholosa Biyana’s suspension due to two yellow cards compounds the challenge for the team.

The odds may be stacked against the South African side, but their determination and perseverance cannot be underestimated.

The encounter is likely to be closely contested, with Italy ultimately expected to secure the win and progress to the knockout rounds.

South Africa:

Possible Formation: 4-4-2

Potential Starting XI: Swart; Dhlamini, Gamede, Mbane, Ramalepe; Magaia, Moodaly, Holweni, Seoposenwe; Kgatlana, Motlhalo

With the absence of key players like Kholosa Biyana and Refiloe Jane, the South African coach will need to rely on the talents of other squad members to fill the void.

Italy:

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Durante; Boattin, Salvai, Linari, Guglielmo; Caruso, Giugliano; Beccari, Girelli, Bonansea; Giacinti

Brimming with confidence after a triumphant start to their campaign, the Italian squad aims to showcase their prowess on the field.

However, Barbara Bonansea and Arianna Caruso must exercise caution, as they are both carrying yellow cards, which could impact their participation in the subsequent match if they pick up another.

All eyes are on the Wellington Regional Stadium, as fans eagerly anticipate an exhilarating display of skill, teamwork, and determination from both teams.

As the pressure mounts in Group G, the outcome of this match will undoubtedly shape the path to the knockout stages for both Italy and South Africa.

AaronBuzo (

)