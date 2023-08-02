RSA 3-2 ITA: Kgatlana’s Form Explains Why South Africa Might Be Unstoppable In The Round Of 16

South Africa advanced to the next round of the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament after beating Italy 3-2 in their last group stage fixture. Goals from Magaia Hildah, and Kgatlana was enough to seal the victory for the Bayana Bayana against the Italian team. It is the first time South Africa secured a world cup win and it came in a much-needed game to keep them alive in the ongoing tournament.

Without a doubt, South Africa’s triumph over Italy earlier today is attributed to their captain of the game, Kgatlana who was impressive in front of goal and throughout the 90 minutes. Despite conceding the first goal of the game, the Bayana Bayana didn’t relent as they kept pushing until they got an equalizer all thanks to an error by Orsi which resulted in an own goal.

Kgatlana provided a needed assist for Hildah in the 67th minute to give South the lead for the first time in the game. Caruso equalized for Italy through a set-piece in the 74th minute. The speed star and captain of South Africa in today’s game, Kgatlana had to step up as she netted the winning goal which sealed the round of 16 spot for Bayana Bayana.

Analysis & Conclusion on Kgatlana;

Scoring of goals has not been an issue for South Africa in the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament, they have conceded six goals and scored six as well in their three games so far. All thanks to Kgatlana who has been majorly involved in most of their goals.

Kgatlana’s form and performance so far for South Africa is has been quite impressive and she posses as the team’s key player at the moment. Kgatlana was the only forward who pose a real threat to the Italian defense in today’s game as her pace, strength, and dribbling skills were astonishing and difficult to boycott. If she continues on this impressive form, the South African team might be unstoppable in the knockout stages.

