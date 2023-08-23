Ronaldo’s Reaction Yesterday Once Again Highlighted The Difference Between Him And Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action yesterday as Al-Nassr battled to a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli in their Asian Champions League qualifying match.

Ronaldo didn’t get on the score sheet last night, although he was denied a penalty in more than one occasion during the first half.

After the referee signalled the end of the first 45 minutes, Ronaldo who was visibly upset reportedly said “wake up” in the direction of the match officials before pushing away a man that was trying to take a picture with him.

It’s quite understandable that Ronaldo wasn’t happy with some of the ref’s decisions, but his reaction towards the man was nothing close to being professional and it once again showed why critics sees him as an arrogant person.

Ronaldo’s biggest on-pitch rival Lionel Messi wouldn’t have reacted this way. Recall when Messi lost the 2014 World Cup final which is arguably the biggest game in football, he still obliged to take a selfie with Mario Gotze who broke the hearts of Argentinians.

But in the case of Ronaldo who wasn’t even losing at the time, he decided to push away his admirer simply because the referee’s decisions didn’t go his way.

