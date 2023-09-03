Ronaldo’s Performance So Far Explains Why He Should Focus On Playmaking, Not Goal Scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already made a name for himself in Saudi Arabia despite spending less than a year in Al Nassr. After Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid, his role gradually changed from a winger to a perfect striker. At Juventus, He played as either a centre forward or a winger, and he performed amazingly well in both positions. Due to a great decline in his speed and work rate, Ronaldo played as a centre forward in Manchester United.

After his great performance as a centre forward in Manchester United, Ronaldo soon got used to playing as a centre forward and so he maintained this role in Al Nassr. Last season, Ronaldo was more involved in scoring goals, however, this season, Ronaldo seems to be more involved in play making. This explains why he is currently the highest goal scorer in Saudi League, he has also provided the highest number of assists. Al Nassr’s last game ended 5-1, and once again, Ronaldo’s name was in the scoresheet. Ronaldo scored once and provided two assists, and this won him the Man Of The Match Award.

Ronaldo needs to understand that being a centre forward, he doesn’t need to be selfish or concentrated in scoring just goals because as far as he is in the right position, he would surely be located in the box 18 by his other teammates. Hence, whenever he finds himself with the ball, he should concentrate more on creating chances for others.

