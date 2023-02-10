Ronaldo’s Hat Trick In Saudi Arabia Has Shown That He’s Not Just Full Of Talks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many can talk the talk but only few can walk their talks. Cristiano Ronaldo happens to be among the few that can stand with their words, no matter how long it takes.

After decades of dominating Football in La Liga, Premier League and Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo has definitely cemented his place among the greatest Players ever but, the Portuguese National continues to surpass his personal limit and break his own record.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored just a League goal in two appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Pro League prior to Al Nassr’s League game against Al Wehda on Thursday evening but, the 38-year-old was able to increase his goal tally by scoring a mouthwatering 4 goals against Al Wehda on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 2 Hat Tricks after he returned to Premier League for Manchester United at the beginning of last season. He scored a Hat trick against Tottenham Hotspur in a League game in March last year before scoring another Hat trick against Norwich City in April last year.

After scoring the Hat trick against Norwich City, which made it his 30th Hat trick since he reached his thirties, Cristiano Ronaldo boasted that he’s going to score more.

After a bad run of performance at Manchester United which led to his fallout with Erik Ten Hag and subsequently getting his contract terminated, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in January. It took him just 3 League games to score a Hat trick in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a Hat trick in the Premier League, La Liga, Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Saudi Arabia Pro League.

AminullahiMuritala (

)