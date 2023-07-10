Ronaldo’s Goals for Man Utd Compared To That Of 6 Other Players That Wore The No.7 Jersey At United

Cristiano Ronaldo can be considered as the best player to wear the number 7 jersey at Manchester United. Ronaldo currently play for Al-Nassr and has established himself as one of the best strikers in Saudi Pro League. He has remained highly consistent in performance since joining Al-Nassr following his departure from Manchester United. Ronaldo parted ways with the Red devils after struggling to perform well under Ten Hag.

He joined Manchester United following his departure from Juventus and netted 24 goals under Ralf Rangnick but dropped in form after Ten Hag took charge of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo began his senior career with Sporting CP, before signing with Manchester United in 2003, winning the FA Cup in his first season. He went on to win three consecutive Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Red devils. At the age of 23, he won his first Ballon d’Or.

Edinson Cavani, Antonio Valencia, Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay, Angel Di Maria and Owen wore the number 7 jersey at Manchester United and netted a combined 27 goals for the club. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 145 goals for Manchester United.

