Ronaldo Was The First Player To Score Over 30 League Goals For Juventus In Over 50 Years

Cristiano Ronaldo might no longer the Player that he was when he first played for Manchester United and then Real Madrid before joining Juventus but, the records that the Portuguese National set or broke when he was in his prime are what made his Fans to believe that he’s the greatest Player of all-time.

During his time at Juventus in the Italian Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo shattered a lot of records that included Juventus’ records and Serie A records.

In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest Player to reach half a century of goals in the Italian Serie A. Former Chelsea Star Andriy Shevchenko was the previous holder of the record as he scored 50 Serie A goals for AC Milan in 68 games before Cristiano Ronaldo broke that record when he scored 50 Serie A goals in 61 games.

As impressive as that record was, it wasn’t better than when Cristiano Ronaldo scored 31 Goals in League games for Juventus during the 2019/20 season.

Juventus have had many prolific Goalscorers in their Teams including Ian Rush, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero but none of these Players was able to score 30 goals for Juventus in a single Serie A season until Cristiano Ronaldo joined them.

The Portuguese National, who was 35 years old at that time, scored 31 Serie A goals for Juventus in the 2019/20 Season. It was the first time in over 50 years that a Player would reach 30 goals in a single season for Juventus. The last player to do that for the Old Ladies was Felice Bore in the 1933/34 season, which is almost 90 years ago.

