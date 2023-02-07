Ronaldo Was Harshly Criticized Last Term For The Same Role Haaland Is Currently Playing At Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United at the age of 36 and managed to score 24 goals across all competitions.

Ronaldo bagged many match-winning goals and rescued many points for the Red Devils but was still regarded as a “problem” for United’s team.

Recall that before Cristiano’s homecoming, United finished second in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season, but after the Portuguese’s arrival, they finished 6th which contributed to the harsh criticisms leveled against him.

Pundits like Jamie Carragher claimed Ronaldo was the problem despite the fact he was arguably the only player who saved United’s blushes many times last term.

The same Carragher has now claimed that Haaland joined the wrong team because of the Norwegian’s recent poor performances in front of goal.

Before Haaland joined Manchester City, the Citizens won two consecutive Premier League titles but this season they’re not even sure of making the top two despite having Haaland who has scored 25 league goals so far this season.

It’s glaring that Guardiola’s side are still adapting their game to fit Haaland who’s now struggling to find the back of the net, and if both parties’ goal drought continues, it could cost the club because they might end up not winning anything by the end of the season.

Had it been it’s Ronaldo that’s playing for City now, someone like Carragher would have tagged him the “problem” of the team, but Haaland is doing the same thing Cristiano did at Man United, yet Carragher can’t call him the “problem”.

If double standards and hypocrisy was a person, it would definitely be Jamie Carragher.

