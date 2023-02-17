Ronaldo Vs Messi: Who Have Had The Best Display So Far In 2023?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always been seen as rivals and their fans are undecided on which of them is the greatest player of all time. So far in 2023, both players have had a great performance so we take a look at which of them have performed best.

Number of Goals Scored:

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 5 goals in the year 2023 including a poker (4 goals in a match). Lionel Messi on the other hand has so far scored 3 goals so far this year.

Number of Assists:

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 2 assists in 2023 while Lionel Messi is yet to make a single assist for Paris Saint Germain.

So in conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo plays in a league that is outside of the 66th best league in the world while Lionel Messi plays in the 5th Best league in the world and competes with great stars in Europe. But based on the statistics, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better year so far than the Argentine.

