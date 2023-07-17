Ronaldo vs Messi: Who has the most Goals, Assists, and trophies?

Ronaldo and Messi have been an argument concerning who is the best player in football. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, popularly called Cristiano Ronaldo, is a 38-year-old Portuguese international who has played for several clubs (Sporting FC, Manchester United, and Real Madrid) and is currently in Al-Nassr. The Portuguese international is one of the best players in the world.

Lionel Andres Messi, popularly known as Lionel Messi, is a 36-year-old footballer who began his career with FC Barcelona before moving on to PSG and now Inter Miami.

In today’s article, we are going to discuss between Ronaldo and Messi who has the highest goals, assists, and trophies:

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who has the most goals?

Ronaldo, the Portuguese player currently in Al-Nassr, has scored a total of 837 goals in 1,166 appearances. Ronaldo has 62 hattricks in total, and his total career goals ratio is 0.72 in his career.

Messi, the Argentine and currently Inter Miami player, has scored a total of 806 Goals in 1027 appearances and has 57 hat-tricks. Messi’s total career goals ratio is 0.78 in his career.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who has the highest assists?

Ronaldo, who has 237 assists in his entire career in 1,166 appearances, Ronaldo has 204 assists for clubs (Sporting FC, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Al Nassr) and 33 assists for his International Career in Portugal.

Messi, who has 357 assists in his entire career in 1027 appearances, Messi has 303 assists for clubs (Barcelona, PSG), but he has not played a game for Inter Miami yet. Messi has 54 assists in his International Career in Argentina.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who has the most trophies?

Ronaldo, who has 37 trophies total for both clubs (Sporting FC, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Al-Nassr) and country Portugal.

Messi, who has 43 trophies total for both clubs (Barcelona, PSG, and currently Inter Miami), and country Argentina.

