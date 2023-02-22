Ronaldo spotted on different Saudi Arabian traditional attires as he celebrates their Foundation day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portugal and Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo have left his fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of himself wearing different Saudi Arabian traditional attires as he celebrates their foundation day.

The Saudi Arabian kingdom celebrates February 22 as its foundation day.

Celebrating Saudi Arabia founding day, the Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Facebook: “Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia. Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @alnassrfcofficial!” Alongside a short video of Cristiano Ronaldo rocking different Saudi Arabian attires.

This Facebook post from Cristiano Ronaldo sharing a short video of himself in different Saudi Arabian attires to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s foundation day has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have admired him, saying he looks so charming, while some have tapped into his blessings.

