Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Monastir

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Monday.

The Saudi team was held to a goalless draw in their first encounter against Al Shabab, but they made a fantastic comeback this week.

They appeared to be in command after Talisca scored in the 42nd minute, but an unlucky own-goal by Ali Lajami restored parity after the break.

The game appeared to be heading for another draw until Ronaldo came up with a spectacular header to put his team in front.

Al-Nassr sealed a 4-1 triumph in the Arab Club Champions Cup with two late goals from Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdulaziz Saud Al Elewai.

After amicably terminating his contract with Manchester United, the 38-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League side in January.

He has made 21 appearances in Riyadh in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and assisting on two occasions.

Ronaldo’s transfer to Saudi Arabia has paved the path for other high-profile players to follow suit.

Karim Benzema, a former Real Madrid colleague, finalised his transfer to Al-Ittihad and scored on his debut last week.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante, Jota, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic joined him in Saudi Arabia.

Fabinho has signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad from Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson also departed the Premier League giants earlier this summer to join Al-Ettifaq.

